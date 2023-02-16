Right To Repair Bill Aims To Make Everyday Products Fixable

Right To Repair Act Aims To Make Electronics More Easily Fixable

Who's had this problem? Your laptop or smartphone isn’t working, but the idea of repairing it yourself seems impossible because you can't get replacement parts and repair instructions from manufacturers, like, say, Apple. Well, after past attempts to pass it have failed, a Right to Repair bill has been re-introduced in Sacramento. If passed, it’s supposed to make it easier, and cheaper to get electronics you own fixed.

Guest: Sander Kushen, Public Health Advocate, CALPIRG

Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Remove Involuntary Servitude From State Constitution

Slavery and involuntary servitude are illegal in California. But our state constitution has an exception to that rule involving the state’s prison system. Some state lawmakers are now looking to change that.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED