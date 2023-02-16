BART to Pay $9.15 Million to Settle Case of Man Dragged by Train

BART has agreed to one of the biggest legal settlements in its half-century history in a case involving a passenger who was severely injured when he was shut in a train door and dragged along a platform in downtown San Francisco.

The agreement, negotiated late last year and made public Wednesday, means the transit agency will pay $9.15 million to David Nelson, 61, a San Francisco resident critically injured in the incident at Powell Street station on Feb. 11, 2021.

Nelson's lawsuit said he was getting off a train at the station, and struggling with his belongings, when the incident occurred.

Nelson's attorney, John Sweeney of San Diego, said his client had removed his bike from the car first, then gone back to get a bag and other items that remained aboard.

Eventually, Nelson found himself standing in the door as it began to close, Sweeney said.

"His trench coat got caught in the closing door," Sweeney said. Nelson was dragged along the platform, with his leg caught between the platform and the car as the rapidly accelerating train departed the station.