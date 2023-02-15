Dianne Feinstein Will Leave Office At End Of Her Term

Senator Feinstein Announces Retirement

Dianne Feinstein has been a U.S. Senator from California for three decades. And before that she was already a powerful figure in San Francisco politics, including serving as mayor. So the announcement that Feinstein is retiring from office at the end of her current Senate term really does mark the end of an era in California politics and governance.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Stanford Study Shows Steep Drop In Enrollment At Public Schools During Pandemic

A new study out of Stanford University finds that enrollment in California public schools fell by about 270,000 during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, The California Report