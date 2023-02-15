KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Dianne Feinstein Will Leave Office At End Of Her Term

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks into a microphone while sitting down.
 (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Senator Feinstein Announces Retirement 

Dianne Feinstein has been a U.S. Senator from California for three decades. And before that she was already a powerful figure in San Francisco politics, including serving as mayor. So the announcement that Feinstein is retiring from office at the end of her current Senate term really does mark the end of an era in California politics and governance. 
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Stanford Study Shows Steep Drop In Enrollment At Public Schools During Pandemic

A new study out of Stanford University finds that enrollment in  California public schools fell by about 270,000 during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reporter: Amanda Stupi, The California Report

 

Sponsored