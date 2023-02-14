Member Of Anti-Semitic Extremist Group Flees Country Before Facing Hate Crime Charges

Anti-semitism and hate crimes are on the rise in the United States. In California, some far-right groups are becoming even more extreme. A far-right extremist group connected to San Diego, called the Goyim Defense League, is fueling acts of vandalism, harassment and assault.

Reporter: Jill Castellano, inewsource

Legislation Would Limit Traffic Stops For Minor Infractions

A group of California lawmakers wants to prohibit police from pulling motorists over for minor traffic infractions. The legislators say those stops too often lead to violence against people of color.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED