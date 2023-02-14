KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Member Of Anti-Semitic Extremist Group Flees Country Before Facing Hate Crime Charges

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A white man with sunglasses and a colorful shirt and shorts driving a van.
A screenshot of a video showing Robert Wilson, a member of the Goyim Defense League, driving a van through Beverly Hills that is covered with antisemitic messages. The video was posted to the Goyim Defense League’s online channels in an effort to promote itself. (inewsource)

San Diego Man Connected With Extremist Group Evades Hate Crime Prosecution

Anti-semitism and hate crimes are on the rise in the United States. In California, some far-right groups are becoming even  more extreme. A far-right extremist group connected to San Diego, called the Goyim Defense League, is fueling acts of vandalism, harassment and assault. 
Reporter: Jill Castellano, inewsource

Legislation Would Limit Traffic Stops For Minor Infractions

A group of California lawmakers wants to prohibit police from pulling motorists over for minor traffic infractions. The legislators say those stops too often lead to violence against people of color. 
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED 

Sponsored