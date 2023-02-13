Fast Food Industry, Workers In Fight Over New Law

Law Aimed At Helping Fast Food Workers Faces Major Opposition

In response to stories about worker abuse in the fast food industry, last year the state legislature passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. The FAST Act created a first of its kind 10 person independent council to improve labor conditions in the fast food industry. But it's already facing pushback from the industry, which has spent millions on a referendum for the 2024 ballot.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Bay Area Community Comes Together To Help Victims Of Earthquake In Turkey And Syria

It’s been a week since devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria. As the reported death toll mounts well past 30,000, Californians are looking for ways to help survivors.

Reporter: Laura Fitzgerald, KQED