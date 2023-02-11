KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

SF Supervisor Sits out Xavier Becerra Event to Protest His Response to Laguna Honda Crisis

Sydney Johnson
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cristina Gutierrez, 74, speaks out during a protest against the discharge and transfer of patients from The Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco, on Feb. 2, 2023.  (Kori Suzuki/KQED )

A San Francisco supervisor refused to attend an event with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, citing his agency’s failure to help resolve the ongoing regulatory crisis that threatens to close the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center.

“Instead of offering to assist the City, Becerra and his employees have done everything to threaten and punish Laguna Honda and by extension its patients,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen wrote in a letter to the executive director of the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, which held a gala on Thursday honoring Becerra.

“I can’t possibly go to an event featuring someone who is causing so much harm to the poorest and most vulnerable residents in San Francisco,” Ronen told KQED. “I need people to understand the damage that the secretary is doing to the people of San Francisco and the impact, and this is my way of protesting in a polite and small way.”

more Laguna Honda coverage

Ronen and the majority of her fellow supervisors, along with Mayor London Breed and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, have called on Becerra, California's former attorney general, to refrain from requiring the hospital to remove patients while it works toward recertification.

The majority of residents at Laguna Honda, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the country, are elderly and require specialized care for conditions including dementia, physical and post-stroke rehabilitation, HIV and mental illness.

But last year, after Laguna Honda failed a series of federal on-site safety inspections, a division of Becerra’s agency suspended government-provided health care options like Medicare and Medi-Cal, which make up the brunt of its funding. The hospital was subsequently ordered to immediately begin transferring or discharging patients.

The result was disastrous: Twelve of the 57 patients initially transferred from the hospital last summer — some of whom had dementia and limited physical and cognitive ability — died within weeks or months of being relocated.

The hospital now has until at least May to hold off on transferring its remaining patients, following an 11th-hour federal reprieve earlier this month.

“That is causing everyone unneeded stress. Just say [patient transfers] are off the table during the recertification process,” Ronen said.

Becerra, who has rarely spoken publicly about Laguna Honda, told reporters at a press event on Thursday that he's optimistic the 156-year-old facility will remain open, saying, “Laguna Honda is showing good faith and trying to move forward.”

But he also said his hands are tied.

“We are, by law, required to make sure that patients are cared for safely and with the care they’re supposed to have,” Becerra said during a press event on Thursday at Wellman’s Pharmacy in San Francisco’s Chinatown. “That’s outlined very clearly. We have no choice by law but to say that the safety of patients must come first.”

Ronen said Becerra also declined an invitation this week from Mayor London Breed — whose cousin and grandmother both received care at Laguna Honda — to see the hospital for himself. Neither Breed nor Becerra responded to requests for comment by publication time.

Ronen acknowledged the serious deficiencies the hospital was cited for last year, including improper medication storage and illicit substances on site, but insisted those issues could be resolved without the simultaneous threat of having to move patients out.

Ronen also said she was recently told that the hospital, which currently has an interim CEO, may have to hire a permanent leader in order to be federally recertified. But it’s been nearly impossible to find someone qualified to take over an institution that's facing the constant threat of closure, she said.

“We are gumming up our entire hospital system, and frankly the homeless crisis in our streets is made worse by this,” Ronen said, pointing to how the hospital takes in many older, lower-income San Franciscans with complex health needs. “We are begging for fairness at this point.”

Sponsored