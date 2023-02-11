Labor Fight Intensifies at Upscale Wine Country Resort, Amid Allegations of Worker Intimidation

Unite Here Local 2, which represents more than 15,000 hotel and hospitality workers in the Bay Area, filed the complaint with regulators on Jan. 20, charging that the resort’s management threatened, surveilled and coercively questioned workers on their union activity.

“Our hope is that we can shut down this illegal anti-union campaign that the Fairmont has been on,” said Sonya Karabel, an organizer with the union. “What the company has been trying to do is really unacceptable, it's unethical. And, they're trying to intimidate workers out of joining a union.”

Employees at the large, upscale resort said they are seeking to boost wages and fix workplace issues that management has largely ignored for years. Chronic understaffing has resulted in unduly stressful work shifts for housekeepers, putting them at greater risk of physical injury, while supervisors have done little to address the concerns of spa attendants experiencing sexual harassment by clients, Karabel said.

The hotel’s management did not respond to KQED’s requests for comment.

The Sonoma resort, which on its website “boasts geothermal fed mineral pools, farm to table dining and access to championship golf,” is operated by the French multinational hospitality group Accor, which also declined to comment.

The property’s ownership has changed several times in recent years, with investing firm Brookfield Asset Management most recently acquiring it last year, as part of a larger deal involving 25 hotels, the North Bay Business Journal reported.

Federal filings show that the resort last November hired Quest Consulting, a company with a union-busting reputation among labor organizers, to “persuade” employees on issues related to the organizing effort.

Tony Arguello, a bar captain in the resort’s banquet department, is one of about 30 workers who have been involved in union organizing efforts since last fall. He said managers and consultants have persistently approached workers on the job to tell them that unions are unhelpful and that they could lose wages or benefits if they join. At a recent meeting, Arguello said a manager suggested his own job could be on the line.

“The response was, ‘Well, if you're not happy, you have a choice not to be here.’ And that to me is quite frightening because this is obviously my livelihood,” Arguello, 38, said.

Karabel, the union organizer, said other workers are also feeling vulnerable, particularly immigrant employees.

“People are afraid to some degree seeing how many resources the company has put into this anti-union campaign,” she said.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is investigating the unfair labor practices complaint, generally takes seven to 14 weeks to issue a decision in most cases.

Employers have a right to express their opinion about unions and can encourage workers to not to join them. Yet they are not legally allowed to issue threats imperiling workers’ jobs or benefits or, conversely, to offer workers incentives for rejecting a union, according to Bill Gould, professor emeritus at Stanford Law School.

But, he added, those violations are often difficult to prove.

“That's the difficulty of this particular law, the vagueness of it, the vagueness of the demarcation line between what's permissible and what's not,” Gould said.

And even when NLRB regulators find that employers have broken labor laws, the agency does not have the power to issue fines. The NLRB may seek to reinstate any workers who have been unlawfully fired. But with most other violations, regulators often just send guilty employers a “cease and desist” letter, said Gould, who chaired the NLRB during the Clinton administration and wrote the book For Labor to Build Upon.