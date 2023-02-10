California's Attorney General Renews Call For Worker Protections Against Extreme Heat

Attorney General Bonta Calls For Federal Regulations For Extreme Heat

California’s Attorney General has petitioned federal regulators to issue an emergency rule to protect workers from extreme heat. Heat is the leading cause of death among all weather-related workplace hazards, and the dangers for workers in jobs like agriculture are rising with climate change.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Environmental Advocates Gear Up For New Fight With Big Oil In California

Frontline environmental advocates are gearing up for a new fight, now that a California law that would ban new oil drilling near homes, schools, and community sites is on hold. Industry groups have gathered enough signatures to qualify the issue for the 2024 ballot.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

New Facility Provides Path Forward For Unhoused People In Davis

A new housing project called Paul’s Place opened in Davis this week. Organizers say the unique 4-story design, which combines temporary shelter with permanent apartments, will help unhoused people achieve stability.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio