After 6 Years, South Berkeley's Here/There Encampment Closes

The Here/There homeless encampment was familiar to anybody who drove between Oakland and Berkeley. The camp had its roots in the Bay Area’s Occupy movements in the early 2010s, and was founded in 2017 to highlight the problem of homelessness. It once had its own structure, rules, and a good relationship with the neighborhood.

But over the last few years, the camp changed. Its founders passed away and people moved on. And last week, the city officially closed it down.

Guest: Supriya Yelimeli, Berkeleyside housing and homelessness reporter

