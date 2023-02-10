KQED is a proud member of
After 6 Years, South Berkeley's Here/There Encampment Closes

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Julio Lee lived at the Here There encampment for two and a half years. He was among the last residents to agree to a motel voucher because he was concerned about keeping his emotional support pets, including a Scottish fold kitten he recently adopted named Banxi, that likes to perch on his shoulder.  (Supriya Yelimeli/Berkeleyside)

The Here/There homeless encampment was familiar to anybody who drove between Oakland and Berkeley. The camp had its roots in the Bay Area’s Occupy movements in the early 2010s, and was founded in 2017 to highlight the problem of homelessness. It once had its own structure, rules, and a good relationship with the neighborhood.

But over the last few years, the camp changed. Its founders passed away and people moved on. And last week, the city officially closed it down.

Guest: Supriya Yelimeli, Berkeleyside housing and homelessness reporter

