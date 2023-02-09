Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California

Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns

Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County

In Fresno County, an emergency hospital declaration has just been lifted, despite area hospitals still dealing with an overcrowding crisis. That's in large part due to the recent closure of a hospital in neighboring Madera County.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

Push Renewed To Limit Solitary Confinement In California

For the second year in a row, there’s an effort underway to reform and significantly reduce the use of solitary confinement in California. The Mandela Act would prohibit jails, prisons, and immigration detention facilities from holding people in solitary confinement for more than two weeks in a row.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

