Marisa and Scott discuss the Californians at the center of Joe Biden's State of the Union and the latest referendum to qualify for the 2024 ballot. Then, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula joins to talk about his family's journey to California, watching his father's career in politics, his time as an emergency room doctor and his potential bid to be Speaker of the state Assembly.
Political Breakdown
Joaquin Arambula Eyes Assembly Speakership
29:57
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, on Political Breakdown on February 8, 2023. (Scott Shafer/KQED)
