California Regulators Explore How to Shield Residents From Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices

The meeting followed a decision by the CPUC last week to speed up a climate credit for consumers that should reduce gas bills. That move will translate to roughly $50 off most people's utility bills — but is just “a short-term Band-Aid and this is a longer-term problem,” said CPUC President Alice Busching Reynolds.

At least one California gas company — SoCalGas — said it expects bills to go down in February.

Why are prices so high?

California pipes in 90% of its natural gas from outside its borders, making the state vulnerable to supply issues beyond its control.

Several factors conspired to send natural gas prices soaring in the West, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency: below-normal temperatures; high gas use; lower imports of natural gas from Canada; gas pipeline constraints, including maintenance issues in West Texas; and lower gas storage levels in the Pacific region.

But On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear he isn’t satisfied those reasons represent the whole story, writing in a letter to federal regulators that “those known factors cannot explain the extent and longevity of the price spike.” He asked federal energy regulators to investigate “whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the western gas markets.”

What, if anything, can be done?

Although the price of natural gas is set by regional and national markets, the CPUC and industry representatives on Tuesday weighed short- and longer-term changes that could insulate California customers from wildly fluctuating bills.

In addition to accelerating the climate credit, the CPUC's Public Advocate’s Office has proposed spreading the increased cost over three to six months, to make each individual bill more affordable and reduce the risk of disconnections.

Industry representatives also suggested increasing gas storage capacity and loosening certain regulations.