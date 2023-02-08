Riverside County Housing Development Uses Its Own Microgrid System

Southern California Community Uses Microgrid System To Keep The Lights On

Here in California, we've grown pretty accustomed to power outages. Sometimes it gets knocked out by storms. Other times, it gets turned off on purpose by the utility companies to avoid wildfires. But what if you could live in a community where your lights always stayed on, no matter what happened to the grid?

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

State Regulators Try To get To The Bottom Of Spike In Natural Gas Prices

California utility regulators are digging into reasons for this winter’s high natural gas prices. During a hearing on Tuesday, the California Public Utilities Commission pressed industry officials to explain the record setting price hikes for natural gas.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS