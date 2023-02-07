Farmworkers, Immigrants Could Be Provided Protections Under New Federal Policy

Immigrants Who Speak Out Against Workplace Violations Could See Added Protections

Half Moon Bay farmworkers – and other vulnerable immigrants who speak up about workplace abuses – could get some protection under a new Biden administration policy. It would shield undocumented immigrants from deportation if they cooperate with labor investigations.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Governor Newsom Calls For Federal Probe Into Rising Cost Of Natural Gas

California’s governor is calling for a federal probe into the record high natural gas prices that have doubled and even tripled some customer bills.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS

California To Consider Amsterdam-Style Pot Cafes

Besides its canals, the city of Amsterdam is known for its pot cafes, where you can eat and hang out with friends while using marijuana. California law prevents that kind of establishment, but there’s a move to change that.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED