"Tales of the Town" | CA Housing Deadline | Castro District

Tales of the Town

A new film titled Tales of the Town travels 100 years in Oakland's political and cultural history. The creators are the hosts of Hella Black Podcast, who have been engaged in social activism in Oakland for many years.

Guests:

Abbas Muntaqim, Hella Black Podcast co-host

Delency Parham, Hella Black Podcast co-host

CA Housing Deadline

California has a goal to build 440,000 new housing units by 2030. Cities and counties were supposed to submit their plans for how they're going to build all those houses, apartments and condominiums this week, but most didn't turn in their homework. In the Bay Area, 80% of agencies missed the deadline. We talk to KQED housing reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi about the consequences.

What Is Going on in SF's Castro District?

In recent years, the Castro neighborhood has seen changes: The population is aging, the neighborhood's demographic is changing, and several landmark establishments have closed down. This week, the city's Historic Preservation Commission decided that the Castro Theatre's balcony seats should receive historic landmark designation but did not include the theater's floor seats in its ruling. This comes after a longstanding debate over whether the theater's seats should be preserved or changed once the venue is taken over by Another Planet Entertainment. We interview Bay Area Reporter assistant editor John Ferrannini.

Something Beautiful: The Book Club of California

Founded in San Francisco in 1912, the Book Club of California is a nonprofit organization that celebrates the history of the book and book arts. Today, its lectures and library showcase fine printing, book design, literature, California history and more.