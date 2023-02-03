Governor Newsom Says Environmental Law Needs To Be Modernized To Increase Housing

Governor Looking To Increase Housing, May Tweak Environmental Law

Governor Gavin Newsom says he expects to collaborate with lawmakers this year on reforms to the state’s environmental review law, which has been used repeatedly by opponents of development to block construction. The California Environmental Quality Act, which was signed into law in 1970, aimed to ensure that the environmental impact of a project is taken into account.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Popular Southern California Yoga Instructor Turns To Conspiracy Theories

Guru Jagat, a Santa Monica-based yoga instructor, was known for being confident and relatable. She modernized the esoteric practice of Kundalini yoga. But in 2020, her followers started noticing a shift in her beliefs.

Reporter: Emily Guerin, Producer, LAist