Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher on California Farmworkers and Labor Politics

Scott and Marisa discuss the latest endorsement news in California's U.S. Senate race and Governor Gavin Newsom's spat with Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Then, California Labor Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher joins to talk about farmworker living conditions in the wake of the Half Moon Bay shootings, the referendum challenging California's new fast-food labor law and the speakership transition in the Assembly.