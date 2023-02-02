Governor Newsom Pushes For New Gun Restrictions Following Mass Shootings

Gun Legislation Proposed Following Mass Shootings In California

In the wake of two mass shootings that left 18 people dead, California leaders say they’ll pass new legislation to regulate concealed weapon permits.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Tyre Nichols Case Leads To More Calls For Police Reform

The funeral for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was held Wednesday in Memphis, three weeks after he died following a beating by police. There are increased calls for police accountability across the nation, an issue that’s being taken on here in California by the Bay Area-based Anti Police-Terror Project.

Guest: Cat Brooks, Executive Director, Anti Police-Terror Project