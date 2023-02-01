Murders Still On The Mind Of Many Residents In Goshen

Families Fear More Violence In Community Of Goshen

As Californians continue to process the series of mass shootings up and down the state, the small community of Goshen in the Central Valley remains shaken by the brutal murders of six family members two weeks ago.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Snowpack Numbers Good News For Water Supply In The State

California’s snowpack is at 208% of normal for this time of year. That's the highest level in decades.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Thieves Steal Millions From State-Issued Debit Cards

Thieves have stolen more than $35 million from some of the state’s most vulnerable residents – because the debit cards California uses to send financial assistance are too easy to exploit. Now, the state is trying to make it easier for these theft victims to get their money back.

Reporter: Jeanne Kuang, CalMatters