Vigil Held In Sacramento To Honor Tyre Nichols

Friends And Family Hold Vigil For Tyre Nichols In Sacramento

Friends and family of Tyre Nichols, the former Sacramento resident who was beaten and killed by Memphis police officers, held a candlelight vigil in his honor Monday night.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio

Study Using Artificial Intelligence Finds Earth At Risk Of Crossing Climate Threshold

A new study out of Stanford University finds climate warming will likely reach a critical threshold in the early 2030s.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Many Californians Facing Much Higher Utility Bills

Cold temperatures are forecast through Wednesday, prompting The National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for parts of the Bay Area and the Central Valley. The low temperatures could be dangerous for the unsheltered, and add to high utility bills for housed Californians. Natural gas and electricity prices are both up sharply compared to last year.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS