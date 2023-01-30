After Storms and Landslides, Big Sur Residents May Be Isolated For Weeks

Monterey County Uses Helicopters To Bring Supplies To Isolated Residents

Big Sur is cut off again thanks to landslides on Highway 1 caused by the rain storms earlier this month. Now supplies are being flown in, and residents along portions of the scenic highway may be stuck for at least another three weeks.

Reporter: Jonathan Linden, KAZU

Data Shows Pandemic Exacerbated Racial Inequities Among Children

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to heavily affect the lives of California’s 9 million children. Those impacts are particularly devastating for kids of color or kids living in poverty, according to new data tracking children’s well-being in each of the state’s 58 counties.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

California Is Taking Steps to Improve Safety Protections For Domestic Workers

This month, California issued first-in-the-nation safety guidelines for employers of domestic workers: people like cleaners, nannies and caregivers who have historically been excluded from occupational health and safety laws. But advocates say California is taking the first steps to right that wrong.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED