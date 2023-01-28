KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin | CA Gun Violence

KQED News Staff
California Gun Violence

Multiple waves of gun violence have left at least 25 people dead in four mass shootings over two weeks, from Southern California to the Bay Area. While the motives behind the shootings are varied and murky, the trail of devastation left behind in the wake of these tragedies is clear. We focus on the violence and rise in gun ownership in the AAPI community. 

 

Guests:

  • Madi Bolaños, KQED co-host of The California Report
  • Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter
  • Varun Nikore, AAPI Victory Alliance executive director 

 

SFMTA Director of Transportation

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, commonly known as Muni, is already dealing with lower revenues caused by the pandemic. With the agency still in recovery mode, will San Francisco's looming budget shortfall threaten them further? We discuss this time of change with SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin.

 

Something Beautiful: Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs

The de Young Museum is currently showcasing an exhibit 3,000 years in the making. As it comes to a close on Feb.12, we take one last peek at the ancient artifacts and glittering splendor of this week's Something Beautiful: Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs.