SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin | CA Gun Violence

California Gun Violence
Multiple waves of gun violence have left at least 25 people dead in four mass shootings over two weeks, from Southern California to the Bay Area. While the motives behind the shootings are varied and murky, the trail of devastation left behind in the wake of these tragedies is clear. We focus on the violence and rise in gun ownership in the AAPI community.
Guests:
- Madi Bolaños, KQED co-host of The California Report
- Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter
- Varun Nikore, AAPI Victory Alliance executive director