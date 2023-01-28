SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin | CA Gun Violence

SFMTA Director of Transportation

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, commonly known as Muni, is already dealing with lower revenues caused by the pandemic. With the agency still in recovery mode, will San Francisco's looming budget shortfall threaten them further? We discuss this time of change with SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin.

Something Beautiful: Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs

The de Young Museum is currently showcasing an exhibit 3,000 years in the making. As it comes to a close on Feb.12, we take one last peek at the ancient artifacts and glittering splendor of this week's Something Beautiful: Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs.