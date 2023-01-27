KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Authorities Investigating Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms

KQED News Staff
Half Moon Bay Farms
Some of the housing provided to the farmworkers and their families at the mushroom farm on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, Calif. The suspect is said to live with his wife in the upper left house with blue tarp.

Questions Raised About Work, Living Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms

Authorities confirm they’re investigating possible wage theft and health and safety violations at the two farms in Half Moon Bay where seven farm workers were killed this week in a mass shooting. 
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Half Moon Bay Community Tries To Cope With Tragedy

Even as the community mourns in Half Moon Bay, people are looking for ways to heal and  grasp for normalcy. 
Reporter: Madi Bolaños

Food An Important Part Of Day-To-Day Life In Monterey Park 

This week, we've covered Monterey Park in the wake of the mass shooting there. But communities shouldn't just be defined by their worst days. So we're looking at one aspect of Monterey Park life  not related to this week’s news -- its amazing Asian food scene that’s been created by  immigrant communities there.
Guest: Denny Mu, The Mandarin Noodle House

