Authorities Investigating Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms

Questions Raised About Work, Living Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms

Authorities confirm they’re investigating possible wage theft and health and safety violations at the two farms in Half Moon Bay where seven farm workers were killed this week in a mass shooting.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Half Moon Bay Community Tries To Cope With Tragedy

Even as the community mourns in Half Moon Bay, people are looking for ways to heal and grasp for normalcy.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños

Food An Important Part Of Day-To-Day Life In Monterey Park

This week, we've covered Monterey Park in the wake of the mass shooting there. But communities shouldn't just be defined by their worst days. So we're looking at one aspect of Monterey Park life not related to this week’s news -- its amazing Asian food scene that’s been created by immigrant communities there.

Guest: Denny Mu, The Mandarin Noodle House