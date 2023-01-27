Pamela Price on Bringing Civil Rights Experience to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office

Marisa and Scott discuss the political reaction to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay and the latest entrant into California's 2024 Senate race: Congressman Adam Schiff. Then, new Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price joins to talk about her childhood in foster care and the juvenile justice system, her activism in the civil rights movement and Yale, her career as a civil rights lawyer and her early moves as Alameda County's top prosecutor.