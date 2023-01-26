Suspect Arraigned In Half Moon Bay Shooting

Suspect in Half Moon Bay Killings Faces Seven Murder Counts

The man accused of gunning down eight people in Half Moon Bay, killing seven, was charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder on Wednesday.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Workplace Violence At the Heart Of Mass Shooting

Authorities investigating the mass shooting in Half Moon say the evidence points to it as an incident of “workplace violence.” Acts of violence are a leading cause of occupational death in the U.S. But mass shootings are still relatively rare on the job.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Star Dance Studio Was Beloved Gathering Spot For Many Members Of Asian Community

In Monterey Park, vigils have been taking place nightly, to honor the victims of the dance studio shooting Saturday night. The Star Dance Studio was a hub for professional ballroom dancers, new immigrants and longtime community members of the Asian diaspora.

Reporter: Mariana Dale, KPCC