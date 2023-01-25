More Details Released About Suspect In Half Moon Bay Mass Shootings

Suspect In HalF Moon Bay Shootings To Be Arraigned

The man accused of fatally shooting seven farmworkers Monday in the city of Half Moon Bay is being arraigned on Wednesday. Chunli Zhao is being held on seven first degree murder charges and one charge of attempted murder for the shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Victims Remembered In Monterey Park Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park on Wednesday to honor the 11 people killed in that mass shooting incident over the weekend. We’re also learning more about some of the people who lost their lives.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

How Do California's Red Flag Laws Work?

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in California, there’s more focus on gun violence restraining orders or Red Flag laws. These allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms and ammunition from people who’ve been reported as a danger by family members or co-workers.

Guest: Mara Elliott, City Attorney in San Diego