Another Mass Shooting In California, This Time In Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay Copes With Mass Shooting That Takes Seven People's Lives

There has been another deadly mass shooting in the state, this time in the coastal Bay Area community of Half Moon Bay. Seven people were killed and one injured Monday in a pair of shootings at agricultural centers in the city.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Vigil Held For Victims In Mass Shooting In Monterey Park

On Monday night, over 200 people gathered in Monterey Park for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

More Details Being Released About Victims In Monterey Park

We're learning more about the victims of Saturday's massacre in Monterey Park.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

Lawmakers Look For Stricter Gun Rules Following Mass Shootings

In Sacramento on Monday, Asian American legislators gathered at the state capitol to call for stricter gun laws and to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Monterey Park.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio