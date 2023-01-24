Education Advocates Say Newsom's School Funding Plan Will Not Close Achievement Gaps

The intent is equity over equality: more resources for students who need them most. And while research shows that the Local Control Funding Formula has helped close gaps in graduation rates, college readiness and test scores, some advocates and legislators have said the state needs to increase accountability over how districts spend the money.

In 2015, the ACLU sued the Los Angeles Unified School District for failing to spend the money generated by English learners, foster children and students from lower-income families on services for those groups. In 2021, the California Department of Education found that three school districts in San Bernardino County misused funds for high-needs students.

Weber’s bill would have added the subgroup with the lowest standardized test scores to the three student groups specified in the funding formula. Subgroups of students, like students with disabilities, that already qualify districts for additional state and federal funding would not qualify. That left racial and ethnic groups as the remaining categories.

This year, the bill would have allocated $400 million to districts and charter schools for their Black students.

The 'equity multiplier'

In Newsom’s proposed budget, Weber’s bill became the “equity multiplier.” The proposal allocates $300 million for elementary and middle schools where at least 90% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. For high schools, that percentage is 85%.

Unlike funding formula money that goes to districts, the dollars from the equity multiplier will go directly to schools and the rules will be stricter about where the money can be spent.

Brooks Allen, an education policy adviser for Newsom and the executive director of the State Board of Education, said Weber’s bill was a “launching pad.” He pointed out that Weber’s bill didn’t include any requirements for districts on spending the money. He said Newsom’s proposal will have more accountability measures to make sure schools spend the money on the students with the highest needs. Newsom and his advisers are still working on those details.

Weber’s offices provided little comment about Newsom’s proposal. When asked whether Weber was disappointed by it, her chief-of-staff, Tiffany Ryan, wrote in an email only that the “equity multiplier” is a “step in the right direction.”

It’s unclear how the state will allocate the $300 million to the qualifying schools. Those details will be released in the education trailer bill that comes out later this year, state officials said. The trailer bill will describe the specific education programs that will receive money through the state budget.

Potential legal problems

Weber’s office and the bill’s sponsors said Newsom raised concerns about violating the state’s Proposition 209 and the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The former prohibits preferential treatment of a racial or ethnic group, and the latter guarantees equal protection for all citizens.

There’s no mention of these potential conflicts in any of the analyses of the bill. However, one analysis for Shirley Weber’s 2018 bill identifies a potential conflict with Prop. 209, stating the bill would “ultimately target an ethnic group for supplemental funding.”

Supporters of Akilah Weber’s bill say it doesn’t mention race but rather the group of students with the lowest test scores.

“It was never once a racial thing,” Laster said. “It’s about the category rather than who’s in the category.”

Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the issue remains unclear because no law has been adjudicated.

“The potential problem here is that among the available subgroups for test scores, many of them are race-defined,” he said.

State officials declined to comment on the potential legal conflicts. Weber's and Newsom’s offices didn’t provide full details about the backroom deal that led to the race-neutral budget proposal.

Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Fairfield Democrat and chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, said Weber’s bill was a top priority for the caucus last year, and she’s pleased with the outcome.

“To get to where you want to be, it has to be an incremental approach,” Wilson said. “We do not look at it as a loss in any way, shape or form.”

A loss for some

Some California districts have seen success with programs that target Black students. At Fresno Unified, Lisa Mitchell oversees the African-American Academic Acceleration program. In 2017, the local school board started allocating $4 million to the program each year. This year, the program has an additional $2 million thanks to emergency COVID funds from the federal government.