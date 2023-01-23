Monterey Park Community Devastated By Weekend Mass Shooting

10 Killed In Deadly Mass Shooting At Monterey Park Dance Studio

10 people, five men and five women, are dead and seven people remain in the hospital after a 72-year-old man opened fire in a Monterey Park dance studio late Saturday night. The suspected gunman took his own life on Sunday.

The Challenges In Coping With A Mass Shooting

The Monterey Park shooting reminds us about just how seemingly random incidents of mass violence can be. That leaves many feeling scared and vulnerable.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

San Francisco Kicks off Lunar New Year Under Dark Cloud From Mass Shooting

San Francisco kicked off Lunar New Year celebrations on Sunday, but the mass shooting in Southern California weighed heavily on those who were there.

Reporter: Juan Carlos Lara, KQED