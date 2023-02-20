KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Pacific Vibration: 'Smile'

Lakshmi Sarah
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A collage of a 360 image with a man holding a ukulele in the middle
Kerry Wing stands with his ukulele at Pescadero State Beach in January, 2023. (Lakshmi Sarah/Collage by Lakshmi Sarah)

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Singer-songwriter Kerry Wing of the island-reggae band Pacific Vibration says the song 'Smile' is about the uncontained feeling "of excitement, inspiration, muse, and feeling alive and connected to the beauty in someone else." In other words, it's a simple love song. 'Smile' was officially released on Valentine's Day as a single under Pacific Vibration.

Wing plays the guitar, ukulele, and “dabbles” in many other instruments. He and a friend were traveling in Saint Kitts and Nevis and they saw a woman walk by, “she just gave us this beautiful smile,” he said. That moment provided the inspiration for the song — a love song with an island reggae vibe.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Wing describes his musical upbringing in the Bay as both challenging and beautiful.

“It's influenced my music in the sense that I think my music also represents that mixed emotions about everything — about life,” said Wing.

Now based in Pacifica, Wing said as a baby, his older brother Aidan (also a musician), who was very into cowboy songs, would play him songs like ‘Whoopee-Ti-Yi-Yo.’

"I'd start humming along and singing the melodies of the songs he was playing for me," he said.

Wing also comes from a musical family, both his parents sing and play guitar. His mom started him on the piano at age six.

“You can see music so much more visually on the piano as an instrument to start off with,” Wing said. His early love for music blossomed into playing with different bands, travel, and a growing spiritual alignment.

For Wing, playing music is part of a spiritual process. In his late teens, he followed a Craigslist ad for spiritual voice lessons, which led him to John DeRobertis, who he described as a tough guy with a “guru vibe.” They formed an intense student-teacher relationship and Wing became his caregiver for nearly 10 years, until DeRobertis died in 2021.

DeRobertis influenced and informed the way Wing feels and thinks, and he says this has allowed him to be more in touch with his heart.

Wing also teaches music lessons and says its integral to his own musical and spiritual journey. He sees the process of teaching and sharing as a profound one.

"It's more than just learning to technically play an instrument or sing, it is an expression of the soul, heart and mind," he said.

For Wing, song-writing is more like tuning into something. "I listen to the song and it comes through me," he said. "I'm just fortunate enough to have heard it and been able to transcribe it into a song."

Ultimately, music is one of the ways he expresses himself. "I do feel like music is a way of communicating something that I can't do otherwise," he said. "I'm also starting to realize that being an artist is not just about the music — It's really about my life."

Wing has plans to finish a solo album this year as well as a Pacific Vibration album.

'Smile' was mixed and mastered by E.N. Young. Pacific Vibration's band members include Randy Nakamura and Aidan Wing.

Wing will be playing a solo acoustic show on March 17, 2023 at Alice's Restaurant in Woodside. He'll also be playing with Pacific Vibration in Tahoe on July 21,2023 at Music on the Beach.

To keep up with his music, follow Kerry Wing and Pacific Vibration on social media:

Sponsored