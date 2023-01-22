Abortion Rights Supporters and Opponents Rally in SF on Eve of 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Activists on both sides of the abortion rights issue held events in San Francisco on Saturday, the day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision granting women the constitutional right to end a pregnancy — a right that was overturned in 2022 with the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, leaving the regulation of all aspects of the abortion issue up to individual states.

The anti-abortion Walk for Life West Coast organization held its annual rally and march at 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza at 335 McAllister Street after which they walked along Market Street to the Embarcadero Plaza at Market and Steuart streets.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen groups came together for the Women's March in cooperation with the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF and rallied at 11:30 a.m. at the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave. before making their way down Larkin Street to the Civic Center for the counter-protest. Participants in the counter-protest included the Freedom Socialist Party, the Raging Grannies, RiseUp for Abortion Rights-Bay Area and the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco.

Mainly in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe, California lawmakers have passed a slew of additional safeguards for abortion access, as well as putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot, Proposition 1, which was backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and was overwhelmingly approved by voters on November 8.

Among the new laws is one that protects women from prosecution if they end a pregnancy, even if it's self-induced or outside the medical system. The new law also ends the requirement that coroners investigate stillbirths, after two Kings County women were charged after testing positive for drugs.

This story included reporting by Bay City News and KQED's Lakshmi Sarah and Ekene Okobi.