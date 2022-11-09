Californians Overwhelmingly Approve Protecting Abortion Rights in State Constitution

California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1 on Tuesday, enshrining the right to reproductive freedom in the state Constitution, less than five months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections.

While the new constitutional amendment (PDF) does not expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy, as some of its opponents had warned, it does bolster reproductive rights by explicitly prohibiting the state from denying anyone access to the procedure or to contraceptives.

Proposition 1 was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature in June, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which revoked the longstanding constitutional right to an abortion while permitting states to limit access to reproductive health care, including contraceptives.

The measure's passage adds Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 to the state Constitution, which bars the state "from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

Critics of the amendment have argued its language is too vague and does not make explicitly clear that access to abortion is guaranteed only up to the point fetal viability.

But supporters touted the measure as a needed clarion call amid a shifting national landscape of reproductive rights: Abortion is now illegal or severely limited in 13 states, with more bans likely to come.

If the political tides in California were to change, and the state were suddenly to see an influx of lawmakers who were not as favorable toward abortion rights, the new amendment would make it very difficult to restrict reproductive freedom.

Supporters spent $15.5 million to pass Proposition 1, with health groups like Planned Parenthood leading the charge. Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign contributed $2.1 million. Opponents, including many church groups that did not believe a new amendment was necessary, spent $1.6 million.