CA Storm Impact | SF General Celebrates 150 Years

San Francisco General Hospital is part of our social fabric, and for many, it's a safety net. The hospital sees 100,000 patients each year, and many face food and housing insecurity on top of their health concerns. The hospital is celebrating 150 years of serving our community, and we speak with the leadership about this historic institution, its challenges and what lies ahead.

Guests:

Dr. Susan Ehrlich, SF General Hospital CEO

Kim Meredith, SF General Hospital Foundation CEO

Something Beautiful: San Francisco Hearts

In 2004, The Hearts in San Francisco project debuted. There are 131 heart sculptures created by local artists and placed around San Francisco for all to enjoy. Each year new hearts are designed and the previous ones auctioned off in support of the hospital’s trauma center. According to SFGH, the funds raised go to accessible and equitable health care.