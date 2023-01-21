KQED is a proud member of
KQED Newsroom

CA Storm Impact | SF General Celebrates 150 Years

KQED News Staff
Lessons Learned From January's Storm

The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is high, at levels typically not seen until late April and it's also double what it was at this time last year. The rain has gone a long way toward helping with drought conditions, but there are serious concerns about how much of the water we were able to store versus how much ran off into the ocean. We assess the damage from January's storms and discuss Gov. Newsom and Pres. Biden's tour of rain-ravaged areas in the Golden State.

Guests:

  • Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter
  • Brian Watt, KQED morning radio news anchor

 

San Francisco General Hospital Celebrates 150 Years

San Francisco General Hospital is part of our social fabric, and for many, it's a safety net. The hospital sees 100,000 patients each year, and many face food and housing insecurity on top of their health concerns. The hospital is celebrating 150 years of serving our community, and we speak with the leadership about this historic institution, its challenges and what lies ahead.

Guests:

  • Dr. Susan Ehrlich, SF General Hospital CEO
  • Kim Meredith, SF General Hospital Foundation CEO

 

Something Beautiful: San Francisco Hearts

In 2004, The Hearts in San Francisco project debuted. There are 131 heart sculptures created by local artists and placed around San Francisco for all to enjoy. Each year new hearts are designed and the previous ones auctioned off in support of the hospital’s trauma center. According to SFGH, the funds raised go to accessible and equitable health care.