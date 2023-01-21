CA Storm Impact | SF General Celebrates 150 Years

Lessons Learned From January's Storm
The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is high, at levels typically not seen until late April and it's also double what it was at this time last year. The rain has gone a long way toward helping with drought conditions, but there are serious concerns about how much of the water we were able to store versus how much ran off into the ocean. We assess the damage from January's storms and discuss Gov. Newsom and Pres. Biden's tour of rain-ravaged areas in the Golden State.
Guests:
- Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter
- Brian Watt, KQED morning radio news anchor
