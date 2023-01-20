A Central Valley Community Lost Its Only Hospital. More Statewide Closures May Follow

Herbst noted that in the first years of the pandemic, some of the hospital’s losses were offset by federal COVID relief dollars, but that aid is now largely gone. Yet some of his largest expenses, including contracted labor, are ongoing. “Two months ago I had 240 bedside [registered nurses] that were traveling, and I’m paying $200 or more an hour for them,” Herbst said. “We’ve never been that high in contract labor.”

Looking to save money, his hospital laid off 130 employees last year, largely administrative staff, Herbst said. Also, top officials have taken pay cuts, the hospital has frozen 401(k) contributions, and now it’s looking to limit the number of elective surgeries it performs on Medi-Cal patients, Herbst said.

“I’m very frustrated with our state,” Herbst said. “The governor and the Legislature were celebrating their record $100 billion budget surplus last fiscal year, while hospitals have been pleading with the state for help.”

But the state’s financial outlook has changed dramatically, with the state now facing a deficit estimated at $22.5 billion. Still, the need is so great, Coyle said, that the hospital association is asking the state for $1.5 billion in one-time immediate financial relief.

While that money was not included in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent budget proposal, hospitals will lobby so that it is prioritized in the May budget revision, Coyle said. For a longer-term solution, hospital officials want the Legislature to improve Medi-Cal reimbursement rates.

A community in need

Madera County is largely rural, stretching from thousands of acres of almond orchards on the San Joaquin Valley floor to the Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park in the east. Many residents in the majority-Latino county work in agriculture, and the presence of thousands of Indigenous Oaxacans helped elect the first person of Mixteca descent to the Madera City Council in 2021. Census data shows that about 22% of county residents live in poverty and 60% of the 23,783 emergency room visits that Madera Community Hospital recorded from January to September last year involved Medi-Cal patients.

Research has shown the negative effects of hospital closures in rural communities, both on residents’ health and the local economy, as hospitals also tend to be large employers. One 2019 study showed that hospital closures in rural areas increased mortality rates (PDF) for medical emergencies, such as strokes and sepsis, by nearly 9%.

“I think it’s going to lead to more death and more advanced disease that we will see in both the short term and the long term,” said Susana Ramirez, public health communication professor at UC Merced.

“We have all of these social, structural and environmental factors that contribute to bad health in this community and we have less infrastructure to help us get healthy,” Ramirez said.

Pedro Dominguez, 80, struggled to hold back tears during a recent interview with CalMatters in the Madera offices of the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities as he described the situation facing the community. He wasn’t worried for himself, he said, but for his wife, who has severe asthma and other health issues. While they could find new doctors or drive to emergency care in Fresno or Clovis, he also worries about people who don't have transportation or the money to do the same.

“Many people don’t know who to turn to,” Dominguez said in Spanish.

For primary care, some are turning to other local clinic systems like Camarena Health, another nonprofit that operates 18 health centers in the county. But those clinics can only absorb so many new patients.

Both Madera and Fresno counties have declared emergencies due to the strain on local hospitals and emergency services. Robert Poythress, a Madera County supervisor and secretary of the hospital's board of trustees, said the “domino effect” ranges from law enforcement increasingly leaving the county to take incarcerated people to Fresno hospitals, to Madera residents no longer being able to walk to the hospital for familiar medical assistance.

“There’s certain people that, other than the ER, aren’t going to miss Madera Community because they never used Madera Community,” Poythress said, explaining that some residents who can afford private insurance already prefer to see doctors in Fresno. “It’s the people who are the most disadvantaged, those are the people who are getting hurt the most.”

The closure of Madera’s only general hospital leaves the county’s public health department without a primary tool. Most of the county’s public health programs were in some way linked to the hospital, said Sara Bosse, public health director for Madera County.

“It impacts how referrals come to our programs,” Bosse said. “Many families were identified through labor and delivery, for example, as needing WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services or home visitation services. We were able to connect with people who were in critical moments of life and health.”

The department is now having to make those connections with hospitals outside its county, primarily in Fresno and Merced.

There is also the issue of transportation, which was already a chief concern. Now it’s going to be exacerbated as people will have to travel at least 30 minutes to the next closest hospital. People who relied on the hospital’s clinics will also need to find other primary care providers, which could delay care.

Elsa Mejia, the Madera mayor pro tem, said she’s been fielding questions from constituents, including many who are Indigenous Oaxacans like herself and her family, who are shocked by the closure and looking for assistance. She said officials working to reopen the hospital need to remember how urgently an “already disadvantaged community” like Madera needs a hospital.

“We already have issues here like poverty, access and language barriers,” Mejia said. “It was already very difficult for us and now it’s just gone, we’re stripped of it. It just makes everything a lot worse.”