President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms

President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms

President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms.

New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California

A new bill would give California college athletes more protections and require Division I schools to share revenue with athletes whose market value exceeds the amount of their scholarships. That money would be paid after an athlete graduates.

After Years Of Frustration, Sacramento Kings Fans Excited About Team's Prospects

There’s a beam of light bringing people together in Sacramento, where long suffering basketball fans finally have a reason to celebrate.

Reporter: Bianca Taylor, KQED