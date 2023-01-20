KQED is a proud member of
New Alameda County DA Pamela Price Wants to Shake Things Up

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAnnelise FinneyAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
A Black woman talks to a Black man in a restuarant.
Pamela Price talks to a supporter at an election night party in Oakland, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)

Pamela Price has been sworn in as Alameda County District Attorney. In the 2022 Election, Price won the seat with 53% of the vote, defeating her more tough-on-crime opponent, Terry Wiley.

She is the first Black woman ever elected to this position and promises to make a big shift in the office's approach to prosecution; Price’s campaign emphasized changing the system in favor of a more holistic approach to public safety.

What exactly are the new DA’s plans for criminal justice reform? And what roadblocks could she face in the process? 

Guest: Annelise Finney, producer and reporter for KQED 

