New Alameda County DA Pamela Price Wants to Shake Things Up

Pamela Price has been sworn in as Alameda County District Attorney. In the 2022 Election, Price won the seat with 53% of the vote, defeating her more tough-on-crime opponent, Terry Wiley.

She is the first Black woman ever elected to this position and promises to make a big shift in the office's approach to prosecution; Price’s campaign emphasized changing the system in favor of a more holistic approach to public safety.

What exactly are the new DA’s plans for criminal justice reform? And what roadblocks could she face in the process?

Guest: Annelise Finney, producer and reporter for KQED

