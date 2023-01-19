Are at-Home Rapid COVID Tests Still Reliable? What You Need to Know

Many factors could make it seem as though home tests are taking longer to register a positive result, such as the virus multiplying faster somewhere other than the nostrils in some patients, says Dr. Geoffrey Baird, chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

But Baird says perhaps the biggest factor is human error. After all, people doing these tests at home make mistakes and aren't trained like those who are doing COVID-19 tests in a lab.

"There's going to be some people who stick it in their mouth," he says, explaining that not everyone follows the testing instructions as written. Some people even get mucus on the swab, mistakenly thinking mucus will have plenty of virus in it. "Actually you don't want snot on the thing."

And while, on average, people will get a positive antigen test result around the time they become infectious, Baird says it's important to remember that there will always be plenty of people on either side of that average: those who test positive much earlier than most and those who test positive much later.

How well do these tests really work?

Antigen tests can be useful in certain situations (more on that in a minute), but Baird stresses that they have their limits. That was true even before the pandemic.

"Similar technology has existed for influenza for years and the recommendation was not to use them," he says.

Antigen tests look for specific proteins inside the virus. Users typically swab their nostrils, and the tests take about 15 minutes to render a positive or negative result. But these at-home tests need much more virus to generate a positive result than a PCR test, which is done in a lab and involves letting trace amounts of viral genetic material "amplify" over time — usually a day or so. So even if very little virus is present, there should be enough to trigger a positive result (PCR tests may also keep turning up positive long after someone has cleared the infection).

Both kinds of tests have their advantages and disadvantages. And there are two measures of test performance to know about: specificity and sensitivity.

Specificity is how good the test is at avoiding false positives. And sensitivity is how good the test is at finding the virus.

According to the CDC, antigen and PCR tests are both good at avoiding false positives, but PCR tests are generally more sensitive than home tests. That means antigen tests aren't all that useful for ruling out COVID-19, but they can be valuable for confirming that cold really is COVID-19.

If you don't have any symptoms though, don't count on antigen tests to give you a definitive answer on whether or not you're in the clear. This is also what researchers found when they took a look at more than 100 studies of antigen tests and published their findings in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews this past July.

"Rapid antigen tests are considerably less accurate when they are used in people with no signs or symptoms of infection, but do perform better in people who have been in contact with someone who has confirmed COVID‐19," they wrote.

The same researchers also found that not all home tests were equally accurate. Their review included 49 different kinds of tests.

"We saw a lot of variation in the sensitivity of different brands of tests and our overall results combine findings from different studies that evaluated the same tests," lead author Jacqueline Dinnes from the University of Birmingham said in a podcast about the report.

So what are these tests actually good for?

Even though it seems like a good idea to have everyone take a rapid COVID-19 test the day of a gathering to make sure they're negative, experts say that's not how the tests were meant to be used.

"A positive test is almost always true," Colgrove says. "So in a person with an exposure or a person with suggestive symptoms, if they do a test and it's positive, you're done. You have your diagnosis."

It's a slightly different story if you are getting over COVID-19 and are testing to see whether you're still positive.

But a negative "does not rule out" a COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If someone tests negative, they're supposed to take another antigen test 48 hours later to see if it turns positive. And if that person has a known COVID exposure or symptoms, the FDA recommends a third test 48 hours after that.

The best way to use the tests is to know their limits and follow instructions for retesting when you get a negative result.

"In a person who had suggestive symptoms now, in the middle of the epidemic where the prevalence of the infection is high, a single negative test is not enough to rule out infection," Colgrove says.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, even if your test is negative, it's a good idea to be cautious and just stay home.