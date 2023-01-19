Madera County Hospital Closure Deeply Impacts Community

Ripple Effects Already Surfacing From Closure Of Madera County Hospital

For Madera County near Yosemite, the new year has brought more than just stormy weather. The county’s only hospital closed. That leaves 150,000 residents without specialty care, without an emergency room and many of the hospital’s 700 employees without a job.

Guests: Omar Rashad and Dympna Ugwu-Oju, Reporters, Fresnoland

Police Tactics Called Into Question In Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Council members are renewing calls for unarmed crisis response efforts by LAPD. This comes after the first week of the year saw two fatal police shootings, and the death of 31-year-old Keenan Anderson, who was repeatedly tased by officers.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

PG&E Manslaughter Hearing Begins

Pacific Gas and Electric is in criminal court again, this time to fight charges it killed four Shasta County residents in a 2020 wildfire. The company is facing four counts of manslaughter for its alleged role in starting the Zogg Fire near Redding.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED