Building Thriving Spaces For Black Californians

We're featuring work from our colleagues at the Bay Curious podcast this week. Reporter Ariana Proehl digs into the history of Parchester Village, a neighborhood in the Bay Area town of Richmond. After World War II, Black ministers there made a deal with local politicians to build some of the state’s first housing intended to be racially integrated. Parchester Village soon became a hub for Black political power, excellence and community. Residents remember the powerful sense of belonging they felt growing up there.

Octavia’s Bookshelf: A New Pasadena Bookstore Featuring Authors of Color

When Nikki High’s grandmother died last year, she started reevaluating her life. She’d always wanted to open a bookstore and decided it was time to finally chase that dream. Her new project, Octavia’s Bookshelf, named for science fiction writer Octavia Butler, will open in Pasadena in February. High talks with host Sasha Khokha about the type of community she hopes to foster in the space and why Butler’s writing was so important to her growing up.