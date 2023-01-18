KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley

KQED News Staff
Mass Shooting Victims In Goshen
 (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Investigators Following Leads In Shooting Massacre In Goshen 

In the aftermath of a massacre that left six people dead in the small farming town of Goshen early Monday, details remain sparse. The victims include a teen mother and her infant son.
Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR 

Residential Batteries Linked Over Internet Could Help State's Power Grid 

California could soon have a new repository of electric power, capable of stabilizing the state’s power grid. A German company is building a virtual power plant brimming with potential.  
Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS

