Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley

Investigators Following Leads In Shooting Massacre In Goshen
In the aftermath of a massacre that left six people dead in the small farming town of Goshen early Monday, details remain sparse. The victims include a teen mother and her infant son.
Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR
Residential Batteries Linked Over Internet Could Help State's Power Grid
California could soon have a new repository of electric power, capable of stabilizing the state’s power grid. A German company is building a virtual power plant brimming with potential.
Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS