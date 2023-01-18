Suspects Still At Large In Mass Shooting In Central Valley

Investigators Following Leads In Shooting Massacre In Goshen

In the aftermath of a massacre that left six people dead in the small farming town of Goshen early Monday, details remain sparse. The victims include a teen mother and her infant son.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

Residential Batteries Linked Over Internet Could Help State's Power Grid

California could soon have a new repository of electric power, capable of stabilizing the state’s power grid. A German company is building a virtual power plant brimming with potential.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS