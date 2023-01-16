President Biden Declares Major Disaster In California Due To Storms

Major Disaster Declared As Storms Subside In California

The storms that have battered much of California will finally start to subside this week. Rain is expected to die down on Monday, although parts of Northern California and the Bay Area could see more precipitation on Wednesday. Much of Southern California will likely start a dry spell starting Tuesday. As communities clean-up following the storms, President Biden has declared a major disaster in California.

Reporter: Katherine Monahan, KQED

Fresno Academic Program Aims To Close Learning Gap For Black Students

The achievement gap between Black and Latino students and other groups is a long standing problem throughout California. Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, has appointed a task force to identify solutions. But on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we're checking in with a group that's working at the local level to close the achievement gap.

Guest: Lisa Mitchell, Executive Director of African American Academic Acceleration, or A4, Fresno Unified School District