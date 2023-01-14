Tales From the Dark: Why My Power Is Still Out 10 Days After a Storm — and Counting

“It feels really sad that we still don’t have power,” said my daughter Anisha, 8, summing up the feeling inside our house on a recent cold evening. “Usually, we have lights and it's easier to do stuff.”

More than 2.3 million PG&E customers in California have experienced power outages since the storms on New Year’s Eve, according to the utility. The series of atmospheric rivers pounding the state have toppled trees, caused major flooding and evacuations, and led to the deaths of at least 19 people.

Most customers, about 92%, have been reconnected to service within 24 hours, said PG&E. But others are seeing much longer delays, as crews struggle to access sites safely for repairs, or for other reasons.

“We understand how important electricity is for keeping you and your family safe in the winter months, and we will continue working tirelessly to restore power,” said Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokeswoman. “This is the largest storm response in company history.”

The utility said it has 5,000 personnel responding to the historic deluge conditions throughout its service area, which spans from Bakersfield in the south to Eureka in the north. That figure includes contractors and other professionals brought in to help from states like Wisconsin and New Mexico, and even Canada.

It’s unclear how many Bay Area residents have dealt with extended outages like mine. Building inspection departments in Oakland, San Francisco and San José told me they haven’t seen a dramatic spike in permit applications for these kinds of electrical repairs yet.

But with hundreds of reports of downed trees, flooding and water-saturated soils, electricians like Phil Lopes are fielding a lot of calls from distressed residents facing damage in their property.

“It’s happening more frequently because of the storms,” said Lopes, a Bay Area native who owns PSL Electric in Oakland. “I haven't seen so many downed trees since I've been living out here.”

The long journey to restore power

In our case, it took about two days to get a contractor to remove the mass of tree limbs and branches that blocked our driveway and garage. Chainsaw sounds reverberated through the neighborhood as passersby contemplated the wreckage. It felt like progress when I could finally drive my car out of the garage onto the street.

But despair started sinking in shortly after, on a Friday, when we submitted a request to PG&E for the first document we were told we needed to start electrical repairs — a Confirmation of Discussion or COD document (PDF) approving the location of the new panel. Right off the bat, a company representative said they wouldn’t be able to get to it until at least the following Monday.

Then, we needed a city permit approving the project and an inspection. I tried visiting the Oakland Building and Planning offices slightly after 2 p.m., but they were closed. Due to the pandemic, the agency is only open to walk-ins Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Eric Kofoed, my husband, while slumped on our couch, wearing a headlamp. “If it was really treated as an emergency, things would get done quicker. The permitting just adds more hurdles to get over.”

After additional calls to PG&E, city representatives sped their end of the process up. Two Building and Planning staffers called my KQED phone the same morning, offering to help. One of them said someone at the utility had given them a heads up about our situation. The day before, I had asked PG&E questions as a reporter for this story.

Mercifully, the city department granted the permit the day we were able to apply, and sent an inspector to review the repairs by Lopes hours after they were completed. But they also clarified that the PG&E approval we spent three days waiting for wasn’t needed after all, because ... it was an emergency.

Why were we told to jump through that hoop? I couldn’t get an answer.

“To be clear, the COD is not required for emergency repairs,” said the city’s building department in a statement. Typically, however, a city inspector examining electrical work on site will verify that the information on the COD is accurate and up to code and sign off on it for PG&E.

“This is a condition that PG&E has put in place, not the City of Oakland,” the building department added.

San Francisco and San José told me they don’t require that step for this kind of repair. (PG&E did not respond to questions on why it is needed in Oakland). But you still need a permit and inspection. Patrick Hannan, with the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, said that’s to prevent safety hazards like fires, electric shock and electrical shorts that can damage a property, or adjacent ones.