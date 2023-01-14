California Will Dismantle Death Row — Some Cheer, but Others Are Outraged

California this week pushed ahead with controversial efforts to dismantle the largest death row system in America.
Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state is moving to make the transfer of condemned inmates permanent and mandatory after what the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) calls a successful pilot program that voluntarily moved 101 inmates off death row into general population prisons across the state.
The effort is in keeping with Newsom's belief that the death penalty in America is unjust, is racially and class biased and has little connection to justice.
"That's a helluva thing: The prospect of your ending up on death row has more to do with your wealth and race than it does your guilt or innocence," the Democratic governor said last year. "Think about that. We talk about justice, we preach justice. But as a nation, we don't practice it on death row."
After a 45-day public comment period and a public hearing in March, the state hopes to start moving all 671 death row inmates — 650 men and 21 women — into several other prisons across the state with high-security units.
Some prisoners will be able to get jobs or cellmates if they are mainstreamed into the general prison population.