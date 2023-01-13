Salinas River Flooding Still A Threat For Monterey County Residents

Monterey County Still Under Threat Of Flooding

The Salinas River is still at risk of flooding, but authorities now say it may not be quite as bad as they had been predicting. Several low-lying communities near the river remain under evacuation orders and warnings.

Farmworkers Out Of Work Due To Storms

The intense rains so far this year have flooded farm fields across the state, forcing farmworkers to stay home -- which for most means no pay.

Reporter: Leslie Berestein Rojas, KPCC

A Murder In Mendocino County

Sam Anderson was surprised to hear a high school friend from New Jersey was accused of murder in connection with an illegal marijuana operation in Mendocino County. The California Report Magazine host Sasha Khokha spoke with Anderson about his wild experiences reporting on what really happened for his podcast "Crooked City: The Emerald Triangle."

Reporter: Sasha Khokha, The California Report Magazine