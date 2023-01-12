KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Planada Enters Third Day of Evacuations As More Storms Loom Ahead

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

In an aerial view, cars sit in floodwaters on January 11, 2023 in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. The San Francisco Bay Area and much of California continues to be drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Monterey Could Become an Island, Leaving Residents Stranded

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto is warning people to be prepared for the Monterey Peninsula to become an island because of flooding from the Salinas River. Nieto warned that flooding  Thursday could eliminate all travel routes on or off the peninsula, leaving people stranded on either side. 

CalFresh Recipients Are Eligible for  Reimbursements for Spoiled Food

As the winter storms move through the state, power outages and flooding can make it hard for families to get and preserve food. State officials say families who get CalFresh benefits can apply for replacement funds on their EBT card if their food was lost or destroyed due to misfortune or a disaster.
Reporter: Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, KQED

Vineyard Operators Seek to Mitigate Fire Risk to Crops

Even in the midst of all this rain, wine makers and grape growers are worried about what wildfire smoke from next fire season will do to their wine. UC Vineyard advisor Chris Chen says the best time to think about preventing fires is when they’re still months away.
Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Planada Residents, Currently Evacuated, Long to Return Home

The Merced County town of Planada remains evacuated this morning. About 200 people are sheltering at the Merced fairground and with more rain expected they’re worried about their homes and what happens next.
Guest: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR

Sponsored