Planada Enters Third Day of Evacuations As More Storms Loom Ahead

Monterey Could Become an Island, Leaving Residents Stranded

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto is warning people to be prepared for the Monterey Peninsula to become an island because of flooding from the Salinas River. Nieto warned that flooding Thursday could eliminate all travel routes on or off the peninsula, leaving people stranded on either side.

CalFresh Recipients Are Eligible for Reimbursements for Spoiled Food

As the winter storms move through the state, power outages and flooding can make it hard for families to get and preserve food. State officials say families who get CalFresh benefits can apply for replacement funds on their EBT card if their food was lost or destroyed due to misfortune or a disaster.

Reporter: Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, KQED

Vineyard Operators Seek to Mitigate Fire Risk to Crops

Even in the midst of all this rain, wine makers and grape growers are worried about what wildfire smoke from next fire season will do to their wine. UC Vineyard advisor Chris Chen says the best time to think about preventing fires is when they’re still months away.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Planada Residents, Currently Evacuated, Long to Return Home

The Merced County town of Planada remains evacuated this morning. About 200 people are sheltering at the Merced fairground and with more rain expected they’re worried about their homes and what happens next.

Guest: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR