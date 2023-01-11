Newsom Surveys Flood Damage In Santa Cruz County

Small Business Owners In Capitola Village Lean On Community Support

Governor Gavin Newsom toured Capitola Village near Santa Cruz Tuesday, surveying the flood damage to small businesses there hit hard by storm surges.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Biggest Threat To Santa Barbara County Has Passed For Now

In Santa Barbara County, cleanup is underway now that evacuation orders have been lifted. Local leaders consider the evacuations a success. There are no reports of major injuries or deaths.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX