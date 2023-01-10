Storm Forces Montecito Residents To Evacuate Five Years After Deadly Mudslides

All Of Montecito Is Under Evacuation Amid Winter Storm

The entire town of Montecito has been evacuated. The order comes exactly five years to the day after a deadly mudslide destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes there after rain washed out a wildfire burn scar. Part of Santa Barbara and the nearby communities of Carpenteria and Summerland were also ordered to evacuate yesterday.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Where Might California See Budget Cuts This Year?

Governor Gavin Newsom is set to outline his spending priorities for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The new budget proposal comes at a time when the state is facing a projected $24 billion dollar deficit — a sharp contrast to last year when California had a record surplus.

Reporter: Alexei Koseff, CalMatters

McCarthy Gives Shoutout To San Joaquin Valley In First Speech As House Speaker

Bakersfield native Kevin McCarthy claimed the Speaker’s Gavel in the House of Representatives early Saturday after a historic 15 rounds of voting. To get there, the San Joaquin Valley Republican made many concessions to party hard-liners. But he didn’t miss a beat during his acceptance speech that made frequent references to his Central California upbringing.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR