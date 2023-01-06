KQED is a proud member of
Former Mayor Sam Liccardo | Gridlock in D.C.

A slim majority of ultraconservatives are holding Washington, D.C., hostage. So what's the outlook for the 118th Congress and its ability to govern? Representative Ro Khanna joins us to share the latest on the almost unprecedented gridlock on Capitol Hill. Plus a look at the January 6th Select Committee findings and the future of California's U.S. Senate seat.

 

Former San José Mayor Sam Liccardo

After two terms in office, Sam Liccardo stepped down as mayor of San José, the 10th largest city in the country. During that time he led the city through pension reform, new housing development, a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Railyard, and a spike in homelessness. We talk with him about his legacy and lessons learned from his time in office. 

Something Beautiful: San Francisco Ferry Building

San Francisco's Ferry Building opened in 1898 as a transportation hub for anyone arriving to the city by train. For many years, the ferry was the only way travelers and commuters could reach the East Bay and Marin. The building survived both the 1906 and 1989 earthquakes and it's this week's look at Something Beautiful.

 