Former Mayor Sam Liccardo | Gridlock in D.C.

Gridlock in DC

A slim majority of ultraconservatives are holding Washington, D.C., hostage. So what's the outlook for the 118th Congress and its ability to govern? Representative Ro Khanna joins us to share the latest on the almost unprecedented gridlock on Capitol Hill. Plus a look at the January 6th Select Committee findings and the future of California's U.S. Senate seat.

Former San José Mayor Sam Liccardo

After two terms in office, Sam Liccardo stepped down as mayor of San José, the 10th largest city in the country. During that time he led the city through pension reform, new housing development, a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Railyard, and a spike in homelessness. We talk with him about his legacy and lessons learned from his time in office.