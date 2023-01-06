Russian River Community Prepares for Flooding as Soon as Monday

For resident Kristen Thurman, who’s lived in her house on the Russian River for 40 years, this is familiar territory. The first major flood her family experienced was over Valentine’s Day weekend in 1986, which is still the largest flood on record to date in the area.

“The water came up to one level and stayed there for about a week, and then storms hit and it just came up so fast … it was about 3 feet in this house,” she remembered. She, her husband and their 3-year-old all stayed on the second floor for four days; she was also pregnant at the time. Her husband, Dan, would pull on waders, she said, and go downstairs to get cans of food from the kitchen.

After that, they bought flood insurance. And following the next big flood in 1995, the couple took out a second mortgage to raise the house a level, which has so far been enough to keep them dry.

“For those of us who have been through it a long time, it is just tedious, stressful, tiresome,” she said. But she’ll allow that it is also, at times, an “incredibly awesome” experience to watch the river.

Thurman said she’s most concerned about the unhoused community — she volunteers cooking meals for the Guerneville shelter — as well as residents who've recently moved to or started businesses in the area.

“They don't know what's coming,” she said. “I wish that we had more education on what it means to live on a flooding river.”

Thurman and her husband have even considered holding seminars about living with floods, she said. But for now, their family will move stuff in their basement to a higher place, check in with neighbors, hunker down and hope for the best.