Morning Report

Historic Rainfall Is Especially Tough On The Unhoused

KQED News Staff
An RV sits in water on Wood Street in Oakland on Jan. 5, 2023, after recent storms contributed to flooding in the area. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

 

California is assessing damage and cleaning up after a week of historic rains.  The National Weather Service says San Francisco experienced its wettest ten day period in 150 years.    All that rainfall has been especially tough on the unhoused population.

California Still In A Drought Despite Torrential Rains

The past few big storms have eased drought conditions across the state, but not as much as you might think given the deluge.  98% of California is still in some state of drought.   KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero has the story.

CA Governor Gets Sworn In Today

Governor Gavin Newsom holds his inaugural celebration in Sacramento later this morning.  As KQED Politics Editor Scott Shafer reports, it’s no accident that Newsom chose January 6th to do it.

McCarthy Still Unable To Secure Speaker Vote

Central Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the speaker’s gavel for a third day as the House of Representatives held an 11th round of voting in Washington on Thursday.  McCarthy needs 218 votes to assume the speaker position but remains way short.  Back home in Bakersfield, McCarthy constituents are watching  closely – some in horror, others with glee.

Bakersfield Prison Cited For Violating Workers Rights

California’s workplace health and safety regulators have cited a for-profit prison company for violations affecting detained workers locked up at an immigration facility near Bakersfield.  It's likely a first.   KQED’s Farida Jhabvala Romero reports.

 