Historic Rainfall Is Especially Tough On The Unhoused

California is assessing damage and cleaning up after a week of historic rains. The National Weather Service says San Francisco experienced its wettest ten day period in 150 years. All that rainfall has been especially tough on the unhoused population.

California Still In A Drought Despite Torrential Rains

The past few big storms have eased drought conditions across the state, but not as much as you might think given the deluge. 98% of California is still in some state of drought. KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero has the story.